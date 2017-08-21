Eclipse as seen from Tower Grove Park

Eclipse as seen from Tower Grove Park

Pictured is the Aug. 21 solar eclipse as seen from Carlinville’s Tower Grove Park just before the clouds moved in.

Share

466 01:51PM 0 Homepage Slider, Local news 1

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Today, was the big day.

TALK TO US: How much, if any, of the eclipse did you see? What did you think? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

1 week ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Now Hiring ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share