East sweeps West in Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic

East sweeps West in Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Sunday, Carlinville High School hosted the 17th annual Rotary All-Star Classic at the Big House on West Main, with the East All-Stars defeating the West 63-55 in the girls match and 110-99 in the boys’ dual.

Gabe Jones (Carrollton), Nathan Walker (Carrollton), Kurt Hall (Jersey), Lucas Sievers (Staunton), Dylan Hemann (Staunton), Jacob Wiedner (Bunker Hill), Dylan Pohlman (Greenfield-Northwestern), Justin Lawson (North Greene), Carter Hoesman (North Greene), E.J Kahl (Southwestern), Ryne Hanslow (Southwestern), Dominik Taylor (Gillespie), Jarret Easterday (Carlinville), Will Walton (Carlinville), Logan Rosentreter (Carlinville) and Eddie Lara (Roxana) were members of the boys’ West all-star team and were coached by Matt Goetten (Carrollton).

Sam Mount (North Mac), Sam Painter (Litchfield), Blake Morrison (Vandalia), Blake Barth (Vandalia), Jordan Gregg (Hillsboro), Keaton Pruett (Hillsboro), Landon Carroll (Hillsboro), Chad Stearns (Greenville), Brock Nelson (Greenville), Quinton Kosowski (Mt. Olive), Jack Armstrong (Pana), Jared Beyers (Pana), Trevor Wright (Nokomis), Isaiah Bruder (Nokomis) and Dade Pitchford (Lincolnwood-Morrisonville) made up the boys’ East all-star roster and were coached by Drew Logan (Litchfield).

Mount hit seven three-pointers and led the East all-stars with 23 points. Pruett followed with 14 and Barth put up 13 for the East as well. Weidner was the star for the West, chalking up 13 tallies. Kurt Hall of Jersey added 12 and the duo of Pohlman and Hemann combined for 20 on ten points each.

Nelson claimed the Country Financial 3-point crown for the boys with 12 treys, barely beating out Beyers (10).

Read the full story in the 3-28-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

East player, Sam Mount from North Mac, was the All-Star MVP. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Cory Walton.