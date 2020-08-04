East Gillespie pulls ahead U.S. Census response rate

Posted Aug. 4, at 11:57 p.m.

East Gillespie has pulled ahead of all Macoupin County municipalities in its response to the 2020 United States Census.

As of Aug. 3, East Gillespie had a response rate of 76.4 percent with a slight lead over Brighton, second at 76 percent.

Carlinville (74.3), Staunton (74.1), Piasa (73.6), Bunker Hill (72.7), Mt. Olive (72.3), Dorchester (71.6) and Modesto (71) make up the remaining towns that have surpassed the 70 percent mark.

Macoupin County has 69.6 percent of households responding.

Rankings

East Gillespie – 76.4%

Brighton – 76%

Carlinville – 74.3%

Staunton – 74.1%

Bunker Hill – 72.7%

Piasa – 73.6%

Mt. Olive – 72.3%

Dorchester – 71.6%

Modesto – 71%

Gillespie – 69.8%

White City – 68.1%

Shipman – 66.2%

Benld – 65.7%

Scottville – 65.2%

Mount Clare – 65.1%

Virden – 65.1%

Chesterfield – 61.9%

Hettick – 60.5%

Girard – 60.3%

Eagarville – 60%

Wilsonville – 59.8%

Nilwood – 59.3%

Medora – 58.6%

Sawyerville – 58.6%

Palmyra – 58.4%

Lake Ka-ho – 51.1%

Royal Lakes – 47.7%

Standard City – 47.4%