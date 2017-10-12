East Alton-Wood River cross country results

EAST ALTON (Oct. 12, 2017) – Results have been reported from the East Alton-Wood River cross country invitational last Saturday, which Carlinville participated.

The meet is ran by class in school, with a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior race.

Freshman boys race was won by Trenton Wesclin’s Justin Mumford in 15:34. Carlinville’s Dustin Roberts was eighth at 19:50; Max Wilson was 15th at 20:16 and Cameron Strubbe 21st at 22:57.

Freshman girls race was won by Staunton’s Lydia Roller in 18:35.

Sophomore boys race was won by Waterloo’s Jackson McAlister at 16:25. Briley Roper of Carlinville was seventh at 17:45.

Sophomore girls race was won by Litchfield’s Caroline Quarton at 19:08. Rory Drew of Carlinville was ninth at 22:19.

Junior boys race was won by Caden Bohn of Southwestern at 16:46.

Junior girls race was won by Ella King of Waterloo at 18:07. Molly Lewis of Carlinville was third at 21:42; Rachel Olroyd fifth at 22:21; Justice Brock 18th at 29:14.

Senior boys race was won by Waterloo’s Adam Robson at 15:43. Jason Landon of Carlinville was second at 16:02; Samuel Mock 13th at 17:35.

Senior girls race was won by Kayla Tirey of Collinsville at 20:10. Carlinville’s Mackenzie Harris was sixth at 23:16.