Earnest L. Caudle

Earnest Lee Caudle, 85, of Carlinville, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Earnest was born on June 9, 1933, to Claude and Jean (Pratt) Caudle in Carlinville, the youngest of nine children. He attended Carlinville schools. On June 13, 1954, Rev. Herman Rhoads married Earnie to the love of his life, Shirley Jean Warren. in Carlinville. For 64 years they never left each others’ side.

Earnie was a laborer for the hod carriers union in Jacksonville. He loved mowing grass and working in the yard. Earnie always wore long-sleeved shirts and had a hot cup of coffee, no matter what time of year it was. He was the “caretaker” of his family. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

Earnest is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Curtis Warren Caudle and Michael Dean (Mary) Caudle, both of Carlinville; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dennis Mikalauski of Carlinville; daughter-in-law, Julie Caudle of Carlinville; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Earnest was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Jean; son, Gary Lee Caudle; daughter, Melinda Diane Mikalauski; granddaughter; Amber Caudle; grandson, Brian Caudle; great-granddaughter, Britinee Lee Meyers; and grandson-in-law, Dylan Kiehna.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 31, at noon at the funeral home, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating. Burial took place in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Shirley Caudle at US Bank.

