Early spring weather calls for shorts and T-Shirts in Feburary

Early spring weather calls for shorts and T-Shirts

2 23 17

The comfortably high temperatures, radiating sun and vibrant green grass may seem unusual for a month that’s associated with biting winds and bitter chills.

According to Weather Underground, Macoupin County and surrounding areas have been reaching an average temperature of 40 degrees for the month of February; however, there has been an average maximum temperature of 60 degrees.

Something to note about this month’s temperatures are the overall highs. February 2017 has reached a maximum temperature of 72 degrees. Although 2016 saw a peak of 71 degrees, the previous 10 years have maintained an apex falling between 50 and 60 degrees, never breaching the mid-sixties.

Additionally, the maximum that precipitation levels have reached in February is 0.10 inches, with a monthly average of zero inches. Data from Weather Underground displays that this has not been an occurrence within the last 10 years at least.

Both 2016 and 2006 have been recorded as having the second-lowest average precipitation level of 0.01 inches. The second lowest maximum precipitation level was documented in 2015 with 0.18 inches.

Cheryl Lemke, chief meteorologist for WICS Newschannel 20, addressed concerns about what this early spring weather could mean for the severe weather season.

“To say that since we are having such an abnormally mild winter that our severe weather season is going to be really bad is not necessarily correct because there are so many factors and variables that come into play when forecasting severe weather development,” said Lemke. “But generally speaking, if these warmer than usual conditions persist, then the onset of the severe weather season could be sooner than normal and the intensity of the storms could be potentially stronger as well.”

Lemke explained that the peak of tornado season in central Illinois is in April through June, with June 20 being the date where severe weather is most likely to occur. However, that timetable could be shifted earlier if these conditions continue.

Precipitation levels should also be kept in mind as areas within and surrounding Macoupin County have only been receiving a small amount of their normal snowfall. Lemke said, “Case in point, Springfield has only had about 34 percent of their typical snowfall this winter. Snow totals should be near 17 inches by this point but instead only 5.7 inches of snow has fallen in Springfield.”

Lemke added that the forecast is still calling for mild weather with afternoon highs averaging above normal for February until the end of the workweek. “But late in the week, a sharp cold front will plow into our region producing what could be severe storms on Thursday and Friday,” she projected. “Then once this vigorous storm system moves through, central Illinois will experience a significant drop in temperatures by this weekend with afternoon highs once again becoming much more seasonable.”

Despite Lemke’s prediction that weather will return to normal for February by the weekend, Macoupin County citizens should be prepared for fluctuating weather patterns.