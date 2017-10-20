Earl L. Yard

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 20, 2017) — Earl Lynn “Uncle Bud” Yard, 87, of Carlinville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 19, 2017, at White Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in White Hall.

Earl was born June 17, 1930, in Carlinville, a son of Frederick Earl and Mary Lucille Pratt Yard.

Earl was united in marriage to Clara McAfee on Feb. 3, 1957, in Chesterfield. She passed away on March 24, 1995, after 38 years of marriage.

Earl farmed his lifetime on the family farm northwest of Carlinville. He was a grain and livestock farmer where he raised cattle, hogs, sheep and chickens. He also was a Lowe Seed Corn salesman for several years. Earl was a member of Charity Church where he served as a trustee and assisted with the collections during Sunday services.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife; nieces, Brenda Whalen and Cheryl Friesen and her husband Don; brothers-in-law, Jack Whalen and Jerry Pratt; and nephew, Thomas Gobbel.

Friends may call Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1-2 p.m. at Charity Church rural Carlinville where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Richard Hazelwood officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Cemetery, Carlinville, next to his wife.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Alice Marie (Ron) Sherwin of Roodhouse; grandchildren, Amy Marie and Randall Tyler Sherwin; sister, Joyce Marie Whalen of Girard; sister, Janice Lea Pratt of Bethalto; sister, Mary Lou (Paul) Wooderson of Independence, Mo.; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to World Changers and Charity Baptist Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.