Earl H. Dyer Jr. 57

LITCHFIELD (Dec. 8, 2017) – Earl Harvey Dyer Jr., 57, of Litchfield passed away at 4 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

He was born Aug. 21, 1960, in Carlinville to Earl Sr. and Allie Geraldine (Pocklington) Dyer.

Mr. Dyer graduated from Carlinville High School and was a truck driver. He enjoyed working on cars.

Surviving are his children, Raymond (Savannah) Dyer of Staunton, Denita (Michael) Hedden of Gillespie and Justin Dyer of Gillespie; grandchildren, Cassi Sloan, Jessie Dyer, Nate Dyer, Andrew Dyer, Kylie Dyer, Candace Dyer, Trace Dyer, Tianne Dyer, Alexis Plunkett, Isaac Hedden, Chloe Hedden, Eva Hedden, Braydon Dyer, Alex Dyer and Kara Dyer; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Logan; sibling, Tony Dyer of Coffeen; and fiancee, Lucinda Brown of Litchfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Dyer.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at kravanyafuneral.com.