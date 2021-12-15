Eagle Scout and FFA member recognized; letters of resignation submitted at County Board meeting

Eagle Scout and FFA member recognized; letters of

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Board meeting held Tuesday Dec. 14 had a number of items on the agenda including two matters of recognition, two resignations, and two visitors to the meeting.

Eli Ratcliff was recognized by the county board for recently attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Ratcliff revitalized the “Friendship Room” at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville for his project. Fuller Anderson was the second individual recognized by the board Tuesday night, though he was recognized for earning the American FFA Degree. Anderson is one of twelve Carlinville Chapter members to be awarded the American FFA Degree.

It was announced at the end of the board meeting that long time board member Bill Harding had submitted a letter of resignation, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. Harding has been a board member for 27 years, since 1994, representing district 6 on the board. At the January meeting, a new board member will be seated in Harding’s place.

At the same time it was also announced that Julia Watson had submitted her letter of resignation from the board of review.

Guests to the meeting were Larry Releford and Kent Tarro. Releford came to the board with a fence line dispute between himself and his neighbor. The neighbor has trees with branches that overhang onto Relefords property. Releford expressed his concerns over who would be responsible if the branches fell onto the fence that Releford put up or who would bear responsibility if the branches broke the fence and Relefords cows escaped the pasture. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, attending the meeting via Zoom, was unable to offer Releford any legal counsel due to the State’s Attorney statute and advised the board members not to give legal advice as they would then be open to a lawsuit should Releford follow their advice and there be any errors or problems with said advice. Releford’s case was deemed to be a civil case, thus the county board could not do anything to settle the dispute.

Kent Tarro was a guest at the meeting as well. He recommended the board appoint Lori Sanson as the Public Transportation Program Compliance and Oversight Manager to replace Peggy Garrison, as she has retired. Tarro also recommended Sanson as she has already taken over some responsibilities of the position and has worked for the Public Health Department for a number of years. The board, later in the meeting, approved Sanson’s appointment as the Public Transportation Compliance and Oversight Manager.

The purchase of additional security cameras for the courthouse was approved. Duncan said he had reached out to the Sheriff’s department where Sheriff Shawn Kahl suggested Judge Kenneth Diehl may have funds for security updates. Diehl, according to Duncan, said the court security fund could pay for the additional cameras but the panic buttons in the courthouse also need to be replaced. The court security fund will therefore be used to pay for additional security cameras throughout the courthouse and for updates to the panic button system in the courthouse. The Sheriff’s department is currently looking for bids for the installation of the security cameras and panic buttons.

Unfinished Business

The special service areas #4 (Gillespie-Benld Ambulance) and #5 (Prairieland Ambulance) were both established. Neither area had a petition filed against it. All members of the board voted for the creation of the areas, though there were moments of hesitation before some of the board members voted to create the special service areas.

Duncan presented the first quarter budget for fiscal year 2022 for review by the board. So far, the County, overall, has spent 24% of its budget and has brought in 39% of its projected revenue. Some individual departments have spent over the 25% mark already, though Duncan said the budget overall was in good shape.

To read the full story, see the December 16 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.