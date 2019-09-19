Eagarville Fall Festival set for Oct. 5

The village of Eagarville will host a fall festival at Tony’s Park Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family-friendly event features fun for all ages.

With a focus on family fun and food, there is something to please anyone. All the games and activities will be of no charge.

The food pavilion will be open with a menu ready to satisfy any appetite. Chicken on a stick, pulled pork, chicken chili, nachos, and more will be available for purchase.

Spooktacular fun themed games includes a straw bale climb, corn bin dig, obstacle course, mini-golf, bowling, football toss and more.

There will be a costume contest for children and adults with prizes for the winners in both categories. Local vendors will be there to spotlight local handmade crafts including local author Randy Redmon, custom screen printing, local honey, handmade jewelry and cards, Family First (a Home Visiting Program serving children to age 3), and more!

The Fall Festival is put on by local community volunteers as a way to raise money for improvements to Tony’s Park, including new park equipment.

For more information, you may contact eagarvilleil@gmail.com.