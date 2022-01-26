E. Elaine Sanders

E. Elaine Sanders, 85, of Medora, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Shipman, to the late Dr. Charles and Clara (Brown) Burke.

Elaine married Kenneth Sanders on June 9, 1956, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the Jr. Homemakers.

Elaine enjoyed working on the farm with her husband, and horseback riding. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by two daughters, Marsha Chamberlain of Brighton, Janice (Tom) McAfee of Medora; two sons; four grandchildren Brian (Christina) McAfee, Lizzy (Brandon) Rea, Craig (Erica) Chamberlain, and Laura (John) Kiser; six great grandchildren, Ben, Audrey, and John McAfee, Oliver Chamberlain, and Lucas and Logan Kiser; sister-in-law Alta Sanders; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William Burke; brother-in-law Robert Sanders.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora with Rev. Stan Hunt officiating.

Burial followed at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences and guestbook may be found online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com