Dylan Bailey

Dylan Michael Patrick Bailey, 15, of Medora passed away at 3:25 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Carrollton.

He was born Jan 14, 2006 in Alton.

He was a sophomore at Southwestern High School where he enjoyed playing football, playing the trumpet, listening to and writing music and growing and breeding plants. He was a talented and intelligent kid in all ways possible. He brought joy and love to all that he came in contact with. He was the very best son, brother, grandson, boyfriend, friend and best kind of person in all aspects of life.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph Bailey and Jessica Giberson and their significant others, Stephanie Fleming and Adam Giberson. He is also survived by sisters; Alexis Bailey, Jozey Giberson and Brooklynn Giberson, as well as girlfriend Lillie Zimmerman. Great Grandfather John Thornton; Grandparents Joanette & Tony Wader, Sue Holmes, Ronald Bailey, Randy Giberson and Robin Giberson, Bill & Pam Droege, Great Grandfather Patrick Droege; Aunts & Uncles Mike Shenberger, Julie Drake, Christopher & Katie Droege, Travis & Chrysta Wader, Beth & Jessie Bailey, Aaron Huff, Crystal Smith, Joy McDonald. Jacob and Samuel Droege, Sarah Droege and cousins Jade Holmes, Tim Swan, Byron Holmes, Brenden Shenberger, Savannah Klaas, Chloe Demko, Zoey Wader, Aleister Wader, Lily Droege, Brandt Droege, Lyla Droege, and Charlotte Droege, Zeke Castleberry, Eli Castleberry, Reydian Bailey, Dinaka Johnson, Braden Johnson, Dustin McDonald, Dalton McDonald, Austin Huff, Brady Huff and many, many friends.

He was proceeded in death by Great Grandmother Helen Thornton and Grandmothers Rita “Noni” Bailey, Dorothy Shenberger and, Grandfather Craig Holmes and Great Uncle Charlie Droste.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Cremation will follow services.

A celebration of life will begin at noon until 8 p.m. at the Dew Drop Inn on Saturday July 31.

Memorials may be made on Facebook at this link https://www.facebook.com/donate/970798143768741/970798683768687/

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.