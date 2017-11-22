Dyer powers Warriors to seventh grade regional win

GILLESPIE (Nov. 23, 2017) – In dire need of points, the Carlinville Middle School Warriors turned to Acacia Dyer to fill the void.

Points were at a premium in this seventh grade girls basketball regional contest at Gillespie’s Ben-Gil Elementary School Saturday afternoon.

Dyer scored eight second half points, outscoring the entire Wood River Lewis and Clark team for the game by herself in a 14-7 Warriors victory.

It turned out the first team to 10 points would win the defensive struggle.

Carlinville’s seventh grade team won their third straight game and advanced to play Staunton on Monday in the regional semifinals.

Other first-round action saw Staunton bounce Roxana 26-14. Southwestern beat East Alton 29-14 and will play top-seeded Gillespie Monday in the other semifinal.

Carlinville led 2-0 in quarter one on a basket by Malia Buford, but would not score any more points the rest of the first half.

The Patriots took a 4-2 lead after one quarter on hoops from Payton Patterson and Olivia Harvatich and 6-2 lead to intermission on a Samantha Willeford basket in the final minute of the half.

Neither team scored for a good chunk of the third quarter, until the Warriors got six points in a two-minute stretch to take the lead for good at 8-6.

Kayla Quarton made a shot, then Dyer scored back-to-back baskets as the Warriors regained the lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither team would score until two minutes left when Dyer hit a jumper.

Wood River got its only point of the second half on a Patterson free throw with 1:50 left.

Dyer answered with a basket, and Melanie Murphy capped the scoring with a rebound basket in the final minute.

Carlinville’s Melanie Murphy (left) and Karly Tipps (12) battle for a loose ball in the first half Saturday of the seventh grade girls basketball regional at Gillespie. Carlinville prevailed by an unconventional 14-7 score. Photo/Eric Becker