Dwight H. “Butch” Hatfill

Dwight H. “Butch” Hatfill, 64, of Staunton died Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5:50 p.m. at Heritage Health in Staunton.

He was born Jan. 27, 1955 in Litchfield, the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hatfill.

He married June Travis July 22, 1974 and she survives.

He was a meat cutter at Kroger and Capri IGA in Litchfield for many years.

Dwight was a member of the Grocers Union No. 655 of Belleville. He was an avid outdoorsman as he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Greg (Chad Sherwood) Hatfill of East Alton; a daughter, Dawn (John) Claro of Gillespie; two granddaughters, Kaila (Nick) Smith of Mt. Clare and Kierston Claro of Gillespie; one sister-in-law, Linda Prante of Staunton; three brothers, Paul (Margarte) Bolen of Sorento, Gary (Mary) Bolen of New Douglas and MIke Hatfill of Savannah, Ga.; two sisters, Janet Hetrick of Carlisle, Penn. and Gayle (Jack) Fleming of Leroy, Mich.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Brad Hetrick, and one sister, Judy Fritz.

The family greeted friends Thursday, Oct. 10, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

There will be no burial. Following visitation, the remains will be cremated.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton is in charge of arrangements.