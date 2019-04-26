Drug Takeback event to be held April 27

April 27 is National Drug Takeback Day. State Senator Andy Manar is teaming up with local authorities again this year to host a convenient opportunity for residents to drop off unwanted and unused medications at area independent pharmacies.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 27 at 13 pharmacies throughout Macoupin and Montgomery counties.

“Every year we put out the call for people to help us fight opioid abuse by turning in unwanted and unused medications. And every year they exceed our expectations,” Manar said. “I invite people to once again take advantage of this opportunity to clean out those medicine cabinets and clear off those counter tops so we can keep opioids out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.”

Macoupin County drop-off sites:

· Bunker Hill: Michelle’s Pharmacy, 809 S. Franklin St.

· Carlinville: Michelle’s Pharmacy, 274 N. Broad St., and Sullivan’s Drugstore, 920 W. Main St.

· Gillespie: Michelle’s Pharmacy, 120 S. Macoupin St., and Sullivan’s Drugstore, 113 S. Macoupin St.

· Mt. Olive: Sullivan’s Drugstore, 105 W. Main St.

· Staunton: Sullivan’s Pharmacy, 101 E. Main St.

· Virden: Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 105 E. Jackson St.

Montgomery County drop-off sites:

· Hillsboro: Sullivan’s Drugstore, 325 S. Main St.

· Litchfield: Sullivan’s Drugstore, 320 E. Union Ave.

· Nokomis: Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 110 E. State St.

· Raymond: Sullivan’s Drugstore, 801 N. Obannon St.

Accepted items: prescription drug waste, controlled drugs Schedule II-V, prescription and over-the-counter drugs, drugs from individuals and households, transdermal patches, liquid, ointment, and items containing sodium bicarbonate or effervescent compounds that must be dissolved with water first.

Not accepted: hazardous materials, hazardous pharmaceuticals, medical/infectious waste, sharps/needles/syringes, drugs or waste from hospitals and health facilities, radioactive items, ignitable materials and aerosols.

For those who can’t participate that day, there are permanent, year-round drop-off sites at many local police departments, sheriff’s offices and pharmacies.