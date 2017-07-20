Drivers injured in Route 4 crash

A Friday morning wreck near Gillespie resulted in injuries to both drivers.

According to a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department accident report, at about 10 a.m. July 14, Rex Myers, 50, of Carlinville was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on Quarry Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Route 4. Barbara Williams, 50, of Gillespie was traveling southbound on Route 4 in a 1991 Ford Ranger and was also approaching the intersection, but had no stop sign.

Myers failed to brake at the stop sign and went into the intersection. Williams struck Myers’ vehicle on the drivers side. Myers’ vehicle sustained severe damage to the driver’s side and rolled onto its passenger side off of the road and onto the southeast side of the intersection. Williams’ vehicle sustained severe damage in the front and spun 180 degrees after the collision, coming to a stop toward the north side of the intersection.

Both drivers were injured and had to be extricated prior to being transported by ambulance. They were treated at the emergency room at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Both are in stable condition.