Dr. Stephanie Broom Nelson announces her retirement from Nelson Audiology

Dr. Stephanie Broom Nelson announces her retirement from

After a career in Audiology spanning almost 40 years, Dr. Stephanie Broom Nelson has announced her retirement from Nelson Audiology in Litchfield, as of August 1, 2021.

Dr. Nelson is looking forward to this new chapter of her life and plans to spend more time at home in Carlinville and traveling to see her family.

Dr. Deanna Boston, who has been an audiologist at Nelson Audiology for over 20 years, will become the new owner and sole provider of audiology services for the practice. She is a Litchfield native and is the daughter of Tony and Paulette Marten. She and her husband, Christian, reside in Litchfield with their four children.

Dr. Nelson’s Audiology career began in 1983 when she was hired to create the first Audiology Department at the Danville Polyclinic in Danville.

She moved back home to Carlinville in 1984 and began her own practice in Litchfield, renting two small rooms from a local medical doctor, the late Dr. Rudolf Sommer, and working as the sole employee of the Audiology practice for several years. In 1987, Sharon Wimberly was hired as office manager and stayed with the practice until she retired in 2019. Dr. Nelson purchased her own building in 1989 on West Ryder Street in Litchfield and continued growing the practice adding several office staff as well as another Doctor of Audiology, Dr. Deanna Boston. Needing more office space, Dr. Nelson purchased her current office building at 220 East Ryder Street in 1999 and added two complete test suites with state of the art audiological testing and hearing aid fitting equipment, with computer software to fit the major brands of digital hearing aids.

Through the years, Dr. Nelson’s passion for helping those with hearing difficulties could be seen as she often held free hearing screenings at her office as well as at local health fairs. She spoke to various groups about the importance of protecting hearing and the negative effects of untreated hearing loss on the brain and body. She was an advocate for those with hearing loss working closely with the local Lions Clubs and the Starkey Hearing Foundation, providing hearing aids for those who could not afford them. She also teamed up with the Illinois Telecommunications Access Corporation (ITAC) to get free amplified telephones to those who needed them.

Dr. Nelson wishes to thank all of her patients for their trust and loyalty throughout the years. She also wishes to thank the many physicians who referred their patients to her for audiology care. “I’m confident to leave my patients in the very capable hands of Dr. Boston and her staff. I realize change is difficult for most of us but having worked side by side with Dr. Boston and office assistants Coletta Fletcher and Dale Sellers for many years, their level of care and professionalism is extraordinary and I look forward to seeing them take Nelson Audiology into the future.