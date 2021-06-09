Dr. Paul John Walton

Dr. Paul John Walton, 79, of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, Jun. 7, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville.

Paul was born on Jan. 12, 1942 to Raphael and Helen Cecelia (Cerar) in Carlinville.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of Carlinville High School and a 1963 graduate of Logan College of Chiropractic.

Paul began and ended his life in the town of Carlinville. From growing up in Standard Addition to living here as an adult, Paul was always known as a kind and charismatic person that made strangers feel like friends. Paul was a staunch warrior for chiropractic and began his professional career in London, England shortly after graduating from chiropractic college and ultimately practiced chiropractic in the states for many decades. Paul left a true legacy in the profession, mentoring and helping dozens of young chiropractors to begin successful careers, always focused on helping others to create abundance in their lives.

Paul was member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville, where he taught Sunday school for 25 years. He had a true passion for bible study and sharing the love of Jesus with others. While many knew Paul as simply “Doc”, what he was most proud of in his life was his family.

Paul loved his six children and seventeen grandchildren and also loved to travel, cherishing his time traveling with his wife and true love, Karen. So many things could be said about the dash between Paul’s birth and death, and he created many amazing memories for and with his family. To those that know him best, he’ll always be known as PJ, Pappy, Paul John or “Bingo Daddy”, and we all rest easy knowing that he’s in heaven today calling the numbers and watching over his loved ones.

Paul is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen Sue Walton of Carlinville; son, Dr. Rodney Paul (Lisa) Walton of Springfield, OR; son, Dr. Adrian Paul (Amy) Walton of Carlinville; daughter, Shawna Christine (Michael) Veydt of Venetia, PA; son, Dr. Damon Paul (Becky) Walton of Carlinville; daughter, Erica Nadine (Chris) Gibbel of Carlinville; daughter-in-law, Leah Walton of Westchester; 17 grandchildren; two brothers, Don R. (Carole) Walton of Springfield, Gerald E. (CarolAnn) Walton of Largo, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Trevor Paul Denby Walton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jun. 11 from 9:30-11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial will take place in Charity Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Emmanuel Baptist Church.