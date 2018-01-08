Dr. John B. Koch, 89

GREENACRES, Fla. (Jan. 8, 2018) – Dr. John B. Koch, 89, of Greenacres, Fla., passed away Nov. 30, 2017, at Pacifica in Greenacres.

He was born July 4, 1928, in Chicago to Erwin and Frieda (Brandhorst) Koch. He married Luanne Edwards on Oct. 14, 1950, and they had two children, Nancy and Donald, before divorcing in 1977. He married Carol Stevens in 1984; they divorced in 1995. He married Barbara Moszynski on Nov. 8, 2007, in Greenacres, Fla.; she survives.

After graduating from Blackburn College in 1950, Koch received his PhD in economics at the University of Arkansas. He taught at Illinois College in Jacksonville for seven years before moving to Carlinville to teach at Blackburn College in 1960. He retired in 1993 and relocated to West Palm Beach, Fla. He became involved in the Sierra Club and other environmental organizations.

In addition to his wife, surviving are his son, Donald (Alisa) Koch; daughter, Nancy (Leland) Smith; sister, Virginia Orr; grandchildren, Nichole (Matt) Schuette, Stefan Smith, Heidi (Jami) Koch-Conway and Emily Koch; great-grandchildren, Sam Schuette, Eric Schuette, Jason Schuette and Sydaleigh Koch-Conway.

A memorial service will be held during the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church in North Palm Beach, Fla.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Care and Resource Center, 2328 10th Ane. N, Suite 600, Lake Worth, FL 33461, (561) 588-4545.