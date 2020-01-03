Doyle Library benefits from community’s generosity

From left, the “Bot Girls in the Blue” robotics group consists of Madelyn Davin, Katie Pritchett, Izzabell Janus, Kara Leach, Sophie Bond, Livia Crouch, Claire Meininger. Photo submitted.

Preparing for their competition presentation are the Girls Investigating Robots’ group of Kendall Sigafoos, Lily Dothager, Tyler Wright and Vivienne Dothager. Photo submitted.

First Lego League, a robotics program for 9-14 year olds, including team “Bot Girls in the Blue” and team “Girls Investigating Robots! both of Staunton.

In FLL, teams design, build and program autonomous robots that are used to conduct missions in a table game. Teams also conduct and present an elaborate research project, and are evaluated on how well they demonstrate FLL core values of discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork, and fun.

Several Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois teams won awards and qualified for the FLL State Tournament that will be held Jan. 26 at University of Illinois in Champaign.

Bot Girls in the Blue competed in the regional qualifying tournament on November 23 at Silver Creek Elementary in Troy. The squad was recognized with the Innovation Project Award, which is designed to showcase the real-world, innovative solutions,” presented during their research project. Members of the squad include: Sophie Bond, Livia Crouch, Madelyn Davin, Izzabell Janus, Kara Leach, Claire Meininger, and Katie Pritchell, while Carol Bond and Joshua Crouch are coaches.

GIR! competed in the regional qualifying tournament on December 7 at Whiteside Middle School in Shiloh.

Members of the squad include Lily Dothager, Vivienne Dothager, Kendall Sigafoos, and Tyler Wright, while Sarah and Jason Dothager are coaches.

Bayer Fund provided support for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Robotics teams from St. Clair, Madison, Macoupin and Jersey counties.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 10,007 girls and engaging 3,686 adult volunteers in more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois.