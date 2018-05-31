Douglas ties for seventh in boys state high jump

Douglas ties for seventh in boys state high

By Eric Becker

CHARLESTON (May 31, 2018) – It was a sun-soaked Thursday morning and afternoon at the O’Brien Stadium track in Charleston, as Class 1A boys track and field state participants made their way to the final meet of the season.

Carlinville had qualified 12 in nine different events for the state track meet, but after the first day only two remained in competition.

Michael Douglas (high jump) and Isaac Daugherty (pole vault) both made the qualifying jumps to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

On Thursday, Douglas, a junior, was able to jump six-feet-two inches to tie for first in his flight and qualify for the finals.

Daugherty, a sophomore cleared 13-feet-three inches on Thursday to qualify for the state finals on Saturday.

Freshman Dustin Roberts cleared 12-feet in his flight of the pole vault on Thursday, but unable to qualify for Saturday, missing the cutoff of 13-feet-inches.

In the long jump, Carlinville senior Max Rogers finished 12th in his flight with a distance of 18-feet-5.5 inches, unable to advance.

Rogers also participated with teammate Will Walton in the triple jump.

Rogers finished fourth in the flight at 41-feet-0.75 inch, just missing advancing to the finals on Saturday. Walton, a junior, finished eighth in the flight at 40-feet-6.25 inches.

Senior Daniel Card was a double state qualifier in both the shot put and discus on Thursday, but unable to make it to the finals.

In the shot put, Card finished fourth in the flight at 46-feet-10.25 inches. The cutoff for advancement was 47-feet-two inches.

North Mac’s Haidyn Branson finished second in his flight at 45-feet-1.25 inches, but unable to advance further.

In the discus, Card finished third in the flight at 142-feet-five inches, just missing a chance at the finals by an inch, as 142-feet-six inches ended up being the cutoff qualifier.

Gillespie’s Alex Ottersburg finished fourth in the discus flight at 124-feet-five inches.

Carlinville’s 4 x 800 relay team would open the running events on the O’Brien track, competing in heat number two. The Cavaliers finished 11th with a time of 9:21.54, with Briley Roper, Tyler Hughes, Cale Williams and Bailey Lippold running legs.

As the hurdles were brought out onto the track for the first time, there was one local competitor in Bunker Hill sophomore Trent Bertelsmann. He finished sixth in the first heat at 16.22 seconds.

The 800-meter run featured a number of top competitors, including a pair from Carlinville.

Senior Jason Landon finished sixth at 2:01.22 and failed to qualify for Saturday’s finals. Junior Jacob Landon also finished sixth in his heat at 2:02.13. The cutoff mark was 2:00.62.

In the 4 x 400 relay, Carlinville would place sixth in their heat, with a time of 3:31.75. Jac.Landon, Roper, Hughes and Jas. Landon provided the Cavies with their laps around the track.

Saturday’s finals

Douglas entered Saturday’s finals as one of the top high jumpers in the state, and he proved that worth by tying for seventh place.

Douglas cleared six-feet-three inches, tying with Trent Weldon of Lowpoint-Washburn. Also at six-feet-three was John Harper of New Athens, but in more attempts, so he placed ninth. The winner was Jorden Tedford, a junior from Warrensburg-Latham, at six-feet-eight inches.

Over in the pole vault, Daugherty cleared 12-feet and finished 14th in the state this season. The winner was Erie junior Kyle Kruhtoff at 15-feet-six inches.