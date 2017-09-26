Dorris A. Weber, 67

WHITING, Ind. (Sept. 26, 2017) – Dorris A. Weber, 67, of Whiting, Ind., formerly of Mt. Clare, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Litchfield to Charles and Mary Clara Zalapukis. She married Bernie Weber 47 years ago, he survives.

Mrs. Weber graduated from Gillespie High School in 1968. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting, Ind., where she served on the parish council and was a member of the St. John Rosary Society. She was a member of the former Whiting Knights of Columbus Wives Club and enjoyed cooking and baking.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her children, Susan and David; granddaughter, Clara Ann Orona; brother, Charles (Lisa) Zalapukis; nephew, Michael Zalapukis; brother-in-law, James (Barbara) Weber; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Brian Weber.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John School Endowment Fund.

