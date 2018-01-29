Dorris J. Jones, 86

BUNKER HILL (Jan. 29, 2018) – Dorris Jean (Smith) Rull Jones, 86, of Bunker Hill passed away at 10:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

She was born Jan. 22, 1932, in Wood River to Otto F. and Estella (Lee) Smith.

Mrs. Jones devoted endless hours of her time and talents to her family throughout her life; she never said no. She worked at Meissner Schools as kitchen staff during her children’s school years; her specialties were the desserts, cakes and fresh dough for pizza, and she loved to bake at home as well. She also worked for Crown Optical in Alton beginning in 1973; for Sterling Optical at Alton Square Mall from 1978-82; and for Pearle Vision from 1982 until her retirement in 1996, opening and managing many of their stores in the St. Louis metropolitan area. She was honored by Pearle many times for a multitude of accomplishments. After retiring, she worked part-time another 15 years for her daughter in California, assisting with interior design projects throughout the state. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Bunker Hill Beautification Committee for many years. Trips to every state but two were enjoyed multiple times per year with her former husband, children and periodically other family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill.

Surviving are her children, Jerilyn (Robert) Harris of Edwardsville and Clay (Kara) Rull of Maryville; grandchildren, Dulcie Barth, Meghan Redwitz, Shanna Covarrubias and Emily Rull; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Redwitz and Evangelina “Eva” Barth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse and lifelong friend, Gilbert “Bill” Rull; sister, Gwen Bruckert; and brother, Lloyd Smith.

Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. Inurnment was in Bunker Hill Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, American Cancer Society, Disabled Veterans or Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.