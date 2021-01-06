Dorothy A. Woods

Dorothy A. Woods, 94, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021 at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville.

Dorothy was born on May 12, 1926 to Bernard and Florence (Bowman) Schwab in Carlinville.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Carlinville High School.

Her main occupation was a seamstress, but she also held numerous other jobs, including a clerk at Burke’s Pharmacy in Carlinville for many years and assisted with genealogy at the Carlinville Public Library.

Dorothy was a member of the Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville and the Macoupin County Historical Society. She will be remembered by many for her love of creating craft, crochet, and sewing projects for family and friends. Her quick wit and humor brightened the lives of those around her, even in her final days.

Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Lenna (Gary) Phillips of Bradenton, Fla, Connie (Dennis) Schwartz of Carlinville, and Mickey (Michael) Stephenson of Carlinville; three grandsons, Charles (Theresa) Nunes, J.D. (Angie) Stephenson, and David (Aly) Stephenson; granddaughter, Whitney (Jeff) Nail; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Geraldine Lange of Carlinville, and Mildred Lyerla of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bernadine Bellm and Margaret Moyer.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Memorial Christian Church.

