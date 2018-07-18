Dorothy McLean, 89

SPRINGFIELD (July 18, 2018) – Dorothy McLean, 89, of Springfield passed away Thursday afternoon, July 12, 2018, at Heritage Health Care in Springfield.

Dorothy was born Jan. 3, 1929, in Chicago.

She enjoyed Betty Boop cartoons and accessories.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 17, at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial followed in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.