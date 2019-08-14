Dorothy M. Schaefer

Dorothy M. Schaefer, 92, of Carlinville, died Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019 at her home.

She was born Nov. 11, 1926 in Carlinville, a daughter of John and Eleanor Schaefer.

She married Edwin P. “Ed” Schaefer, January 11, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville; he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Peg Heinz; a sister, Eleanor Leonatti; and two sons-in-law, Scott Jacobsen and Barry Stuckey.

Dorothy was a 1944 graduate of Carlinville High School. She was a homemaker for many years later joining her husband in the family business, Schaefer’s Jewelers. After retirement, the couple enjoyed winter golf vacations in Florida and golf trips throughout the country, as well as vacations with family. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church.

Surviving are six children, Linda Stuckey, Edwin “Butch” (Chris) Schaefer, Patti (Vince) Mathias and Paula (Brad Mefford) Schaefer, all of Carlinville; John (Donna) Schaefer of Plano, Texas, and Steve (Ellen) Schaefer of Jerseyville; a son-in-law, Greg Heinz of Carlinville; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews great nieces and great nephews.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike Haag officiating and assisted by Deacon Denny Baker and Deacon Louis Leonatti, nephew, of Mexico, Mo. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society; Carlinville Food Pantry; or simply perform a random act of kindness in memory of Dorothy Schaefer.

