Dorothy M. Rull

Dorothy M. Rull, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born March 7, 1926, in Dorsey to Carl and Katherine (Emde) Johnson. She married Chester W. Rull on Aug. 7, 1948, in Dorsey; he preceded her in death in April 1999.

Mrs. Rull graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1944. She and her husband made their family home in Bunker Hill for more than five decades. They owned and operated Rull Hardware (now Spickerman Hardware) and Bunker Hill Propane (now Rull Bros. Propane) for many years. She believed it important to give back to the community and spent many hours donating her time and talents to civic, church and school charitable organizations but was most proud of being a charter member of the Bunker Hill Beautification Committee. She was a devout member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill.

Surviving are four children, Steven (Joann) Rull of Warson Woods, Mo., Carla Boussen of Washington, D.C., Kristine Rull of Edwardsville and Stanley (Carla) Rull of Godfrey; seven grandchildren, Laura (Brandon) Rull Janosky of Kirkwood, Mo., Meredith (Chris) Rull Grimmig of Radnor, Pa., Ellen Rull of Atlanta, Ga., Ann Rull and Grace Rull of Godfrey; Khadija Rull Boussen of Washington, D.C., and Youssef Rull Boussen of Dallas, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Bennett Janosky, Miles Janosky and Bryant Janosky, all of Kirkwood, Mo., and Marie Grimmig and Claire Grimmig, both of Radnor, Pa.; sister, Marie Johnson of Dorsey; and sisters-in-law, Eunice Johnson of Bethalto, Verna Brackenhoff of Quincy and Betty Rull of Bunker Hill.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ralph; sister, Evelyn Ruppel; brother, Robert; and brothers-in-law, Percy Ruppel, Vic Brackenhoff, Norman “Butch” Rull, Leland Johnson and Gilbert “Bill” Rull.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. Burial was in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Beautification Committee, Zion Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice of charity.