Dorothy M. Landers, 87

BUNKER HILL (Dec. 13, 2017) – Dorothy Marie Landers, 87, of Bunker Hill passed away at 5:34 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at Community Hospital of Staunton.

She was born July 20, 1930, in Granite City to George Robert and Mary Theresa (Weber) Wiehardt. She married Walter R. Landers on Aug. 4, 1951, in Mt. Olive; he preceded her in death on March 4, 1985.

Mrs. Landers worked as a secretary for Quality Title in Carlinville and was a member of St. Michael’s Church. She was an avid bingo player and excellent bowler. She had lived in Edwardsville for 10 years.

Surviving are her children, Greg (Janet) Landers of Blue Eye, Mo., Kathy Brown of Cuba, Mo., Annette (Randy) McCalla of Dorsey, Cindy (John) McFarland of Washington, Mo., Donna (Bob) Fletcher of Benld, and Beth (Tony) Banovz of New Dougas; grandchildren, Rachelle (Ronald) Bagley, Zack (Poppi) Landers, Peter (Amanda) Landers, Larry (Sara) Bracewell, Mary (fiance Jarod Prindable) Brown, Shannon (Nellie) Brown, Mike (Brittany) Brown, Kristin (Dominik) Salamon, Megan McCalla, Blaine (Heather) Remer, Nathan (Crystal) Remer, Jared (Ruby) Remer, Susan (fiance Ryan Machota) Fletcher, Stacey Fletcher, Brandon (Amber) Fletcher, Jessica Banovz and Nick Banovz; 28 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Wiehardt and Rita Hornberger.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter R. Landers Jr.; sons-in-law, Lawrence P. Brown and Thomas J. Capelli; brothers, Hugo Wiehardt, Edward Wiehardt, Vincent Wiehardt (in World War II), Tony Wiehardt and Ray Wiehardt; and a sister, Stella Wiehardt.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Father George Radosevich officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (Greater Missouri Chapter) or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.