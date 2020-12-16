Dorothy Louise Gruen

Dorothy Louise Gruen, 80, of Medora, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 9, 1940 in Litchfield to the late Leroy and Dorothy (Bonham) Amyx.

Dorothy married Roger Gruen on December 25, 1958 in Carlinville.

She was a homemaker, taking care of her family while also helping Roger with their businesses. She was actively involved in the churches that Roger preached in, leading the youth, teaching kids and helping in various other ministries.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Roger; five sons Brian (Leasa) Gruen of Greenfield, Keith Gruen of Wood River, Jon Eric (Tammy) Gruen of Staunton, Darren (Rebecca) Gruen of Bourbon, MO, and Michael Gruen of Clayton, MO; eighteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; and her brother Dr. Herbert (Patricia) Amyx.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Dorothy, and a pre-born child.

Private family graveside service will be held at Medora Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to Faith Bible Church in Greenfield.

