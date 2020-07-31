Dorothy L. Strohbeck

Dorothy L. Strohbeck, 96, of Brighton, passed away peacefully at 4:10 a.m. July 16, 2020 at Asbury Assisted Living Center in Godfrey.

She was born Dec. 14, 1923 in Hilyard Township, the daughter of the late Harry and Gladys (Hackney) Fite.

She married Leo Strohbeck Sept. 20, 1944 and they were blessed with 74 years of marriage, all but two of which were spent on the family farm north of Fosterburg. He preceded her in death June 16, 2019. Dorothy never had an unkind word for anyone and always had a bright smile and willing attitude.

She is survived by her loving sons Larry (Cheryl) Strohbeck and Jim (Pam) Strohbeck as well as three grandchildren; Julie (Ray) Gvillo, Brian (Mary Ann) Strohbeck and Craig (Jenifer) Strohbeck. She also leaves five great-grandchildren; Kyle (Brooke) Gvillo, Heather (Doug) Frank, Ryan Gvillo (fiancee Abbey Boland), Becky Gillen and Brianne Strohbeck as well as five great-great-grandchildren; Paisley, Parker, Hadley and Leo Gvillo and Nora Frank.

Also surviving are a sister, Merna Buhs, several nieces, nephews, and family friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents Harry and Gladys; grandson Todd Strohbeck; sisters and brothers-in-law; Edna Mae (Roy) Strohbeck, Esther (Mitch) Taggart, Thelma (Charles) Schoeneman, Verna (Bob) Kahl, brother Jack (Dorothy) Fite; sister-in-law Maxine Brueggemann and brothers-in-law Clyde Brueggemann and Melvin Buhs.

Visitation was July 19 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services were Monday, July 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Burial followed at Brighton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Asbury Village in Godfrey or Alzheimer’s Association.

Per the families wishes they ask anyone who will be attending to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid direct contact with the family.

