Dorothy L. Lee

Dorothy L. Lee, 90, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Dorothy was born on November 30, 1929, in Louisiana, Mo., a daughter of Jack and Ethel (Beck) Keith.

Dorothy graduated from Alton High School with the Class of 1946.

She married Dean W. Lee, December 12, 1947 in Alton. He passed away April 14, 2002.

Dorothy was a homemaker, raising three children while her husband ran his milk routes. She enjoyed working part-time as a seamstress. Dorothy was a faithful member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir. She was known for her cooking abilities and baking pies for church functions.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, and daughter, Barbara Hinkle.

Private graveside services were held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Gary (Roberta) Lee of Carlinville; daughter, Carol (Norman) Brand of Girard; five grandchildren, Becky (Damon) Walton of Carlinville, Brad (Sarah) Hinkle of Shiloh, Gina (Sean) Strubhar of Groveland, Krista (Grant) Holloway of Chatham and Bryan (Dawn) Hinkle of Huntley; two step-grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren, as well as a son-in-law, James Hinkle of Algonquin.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation or Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.