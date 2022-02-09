Dorothy L. Garrison

Dorothy L. Garrison, 98, of Carlinville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 at Heritage Health with her family at her side.

She was born Dec. 13, 1923 in Litchfield, IL to Dave Patrick Barry and Florence Barry.

Dorothy worked for Bernhardt’s Restaurant in Gillespie for 25 years.

She was a supporter of the Animal Protective League and loved gardening, fishing, walking with her dog and reading.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Jim) Gillespie, Mary Buffington, Bonnie Garrison (Melaine); sons, Harold Frederick (Kari) Eskew Jr, Robert Dean Eskew; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Eskew and late husband, Charles Garrison; son, Warren Lee Eskew; daughter, Connie Eskew; brother, Danny Barry; sister, May Hicks and granddaughter, Vickey Gillespie.

A graveside memorial service will be planned for a later date with Stephanie Blain, Ordained Minister, officiating.

Memorials may go to Shriners Hospital or the Animal Protective League.

