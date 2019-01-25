Dorothy J. Cordes

Dorothy Jane Cordes, 86, of Girard passed away Monday morning, Jan. 21, 2019, at her residence in Girard.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 22, 1932, to Ernst and Clara (Kirchenberg) Dorband in Chicago.

She graduated from Danville High School with the class of 1950.

Dorothy married Leo W. Cordes on June 7, 1953, in Charleston, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 2013. She and Leo were married for nearly 60 years.

After teaching in Mattoon for three years and Mowequea for one year, she and Leo made the decision in 1959 to moved to Girard, where they both continued to teach. Dorothy was a fifth and sixth grade teacher. She had the opportunity to teach multiple generations over her career. Dorothy retired in 1990. She became a member of Girard First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in 1959. Dorothy was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, Macoupin County Association for Home and Community Education, Macoupin County Retired Teachers Association, and the Girard Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, card making and spending time with the Fab 5 luncheon group.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Rick (Valerie) Cordes of Litchfield; daughter, Lynn (Brian) Noel of Anchorage, Alaska; six grandchildren, Steffanie Richardson, Heather Barrick, Jeff Cordes, Caroline Ben, Laura Chartkunchand, and Sarah Kintzele; 7 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, with funeral services conducted at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating. Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m., in Cochran Grove Cemetery, Windsor.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or Girard Library.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.