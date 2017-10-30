Dorothy J. Corbin, 82

GILLESPIE (Oct. 30, 2017) – Dorothy J. (Scgloski) Corbin, 82, of Gillespie passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Mowequa to Frank and Gladys (Christie) Scgloski.

Ms. Corbin graduated from Gillespie High School in 1953. She was a longtime employee of the local area paper and a longtime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie, where she enjoyed making quilts for veterans with the Willing Workers. She raised six children on her own and helped raise three grandchildren. She spent many years with her companion, George Voyles.

Surviving are five children and their spouses, Randy Corbin and wife Lee, Trishia Keenan and husband William, Kim Corbin and wife Helen, Frank Corbin and wife Lisa and Danne Corbin and wife Claire; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Corbin; and her companion, George Voyles.

Friends may call at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gillespie.