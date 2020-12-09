Dorothy Anspaugh

Dorothy L. Anspaugh, 88, of Smiths Station, Ala., formerly of Gillespie, died (Non-Covid) at Piedmont hospital in Columbus Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:20 a.m.

She was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Irvington to Fred Korte and Bernice Walker Korte.

She married Bob Anspaugh May 12, 1951 in Kansas City, Mo. She was a home maker.

She is survived by four children, Mary (Murray) Puckett of Jacksonville, Fla., Jim (Karen) Anspaugh of Smiths Station, Ala., Jeff (Ruth) Anspaugh of Camano Island, Wash. and Don Anspaugh of North Richland Hills, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher, Rob, Cara, Taylor, Adam and Kirby; great-grandchildren, Joy, Lily, Reagan, Reese, J.W., Ethan, David, Emily, Garrett, Harper, Charlie Jane (deceased) and two on the way; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Helen Goodwin of Houston, Texas, Charles Korte of St. Louis, Mo. and Mildred (Carl) Wallis of Plainview.

Private funeral services were held Dec. 4, 2020 at First Christian Church of Gillespie, with Arthur Roemer officiating. Burial was held at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Gillespie.

