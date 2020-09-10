Dorothy Albina Girardi

Dorothy A. Girardi, 95, of Gillespie, died at Copper Creek in Litchfield Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 7 a.m.

She was born Feb. 3, 1925, in Benld to Julius Bollini and Albina (Campo) Bollini.

She married Eugene Girardi. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 1983. She was a retired cook at the Gillespie High School cafeteria. Dorothy was a member of the Holy Cross Altar Society.

She is survived by her children, Dian (Robert) Klobnak of St. Louis, Mo., Cynthia (Randy) Olive of Gillespie, Gina Marie (Rusty) Fredericks of Gillespie and Richard (Mary) Girardi of Bloomington; daughter-in-law, Deanna Girardi of Staunton; son-in-law, Larry Enrietta of Chatham; grandchildren, Jackie, Rob, Jessica, Kristen, Margo, Alaina, Tony, Jimmy, Jake and Trevor; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Robert Girardi and daughter, Jeanne Enrietta.

Public graveside services were held Sept. 4, 2020 at Benld Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Sports Boosters or Partnership For Educational Excellence District No. 7.

Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.tributecenteronline.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.