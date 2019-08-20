Dorothea E. Ladendorf

Dorothea E. Ladendorf, 54, of Staunton died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 3:20 p.m. She was born June 28, 1965, in Carlinville to Robert Moore and Joann (Holley) Hoorman. She married Mike Ladendorf on July 1, 2013 in Carlinville.

She was a caregiver for home health. She is survived by her father, Robert (Nancy) Moore of Carlinville; mother, Joann Hoorman of Litchfield; spouse, Mike Ladendorf of Staunton; children, Jessica (Benjamin) Shaw of Carlinville; Kevin Stanley of Staunton; Kiley Ladendorf of Staunton; granddaughters, Jayden Shaw and Anabella Shaw; sisters, Marie (Krayton) Goeringer of Standard City; and Becky (Kelly) Erisman of Franks, Nevada; brothers, Mark Moore of Carlinville and Jimmy Moore of Farmington, Mo.

Dorothea was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Moore and nephew, Benjamin Moore. Remains will be cremated. Public graveside services will be held at a later date.

