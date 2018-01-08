Doris J. Gagnor, 84

Doris J. Gagnor, 84

RED BUD (Jan. 8, 2018) – Doris J. Gagnor, 84, of Carlinville passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

She was born May 22, 1933, in Madison County to Floyd Earl and Carrie Fern (Hodge) Pruett. She married Ardo Gagnor on May 25, 1985, and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Mrs. Gagnor was a bus driver for both the Bunker Hill and Carlinville school districts for many years and a caregiver to many. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, getting together with her friends at the lake and Moose, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Carlinville Moose Lodge.

Surviving are her son, Dave (Mary Anne) Hopper of Waterloo; step-son, Mike Gagnor of Carlinville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Pruett; and a sister, Helen Castelli.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville and from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Timothy Wilcoxen officiating. A luncheon at the Moose Lodge will follow the service. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.

Share

26 02:13PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

10 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared Carlinville Post Prom's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

11 hours ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

It's time to TALK TO US!

What makes you feel better when you're sick? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

3 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared Carlinville Park District's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Please share - the entry doors to the Demuzio Sports Center will not open all the way due to the cold weather. The main entry doors into the primary school will be open for everyone to gain access to...

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share