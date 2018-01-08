Doris J. Gagnor, 84

RED BUD (Jan. 8, 2018) – Doris J. Gagnor, 84, of Carlinville passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

She was born May 22, 1933, in Madison County to Floyd Earl and Carrie Fern (Hodge) Pruett. She married Ardo Gagnor on May 25, 1985, and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Mrs. Gagnor was a bus driver for both the Bunker Hill and Carlinville school districts for many years and a caregiver to many. She enjoyed cooking, flowers, getting together with her friends at the lake and Moose, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Carlinville Moose Lodge.

Surviving are her son, Dave (Mary Anne) Hopper of Waterloo; step-son, Mike Gagnor of Carlinville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Pruett; and a sister, Helen Castelli.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville and from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Timothy Wilcoxen officiating. A luncheon at the Moose Lodge will follow the service. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

To leave condolences or light a candle, visit heinzfuneralhome.com.