Doris E. Svoboda

Doris Elaine Svoboda, 87, of Sonora, CA, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA. She was born on Sunday, November 8th, 1931, in Palmyra, IL, a daughter of Hugh and Emma Inez Harding.

She married Edward John Svoboda of White City on April 8, 1950; he preceded her in death.

She was raised in Carlinville, IL, attending grade school and high school there, graduating from Carlinville High School in 1949. During her teenage years, Doris was a Girl Scout and was actively involved with the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She was a talented pianist and she enjoyed genealogy, traveling and baking. Some of her favorite memories were while attending Women’s Aglow Fellowship where she made lifelong friendships. She was a bookkeeper for several small businesses.

Doris and her husband moved about the country as he pursued an automotive engineering career. They lived in Litchfield, Decatur, Hartford, WI, suburban Chicago, and finally settling in Sonora, CA. They had three children, David Svoboda, who died in infancy, Steven Svoboda and Anne Skurkis of Plainfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Tom Harding; her sons David and Steven; and her husband Edward. She is survived by her daughter Anne Skurkis; a brother-in-law James Svoboda of Longmont, CO; and a daughter-in-law Melissa Svoboda of Twain Harte, CA.

Remains have been cremated. No public service will be held.