Doris Ann Falter

Doris Ann Falter, 89 of Carlinville, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 14, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville.

Doris was born August 12, 1930, in Carlinville, a daughter of Virgil A. “Dutch” and Lucille Evelyn Griffel Imel.

She married Edgar Jacob Falter Jr. April 6, 1947 at Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Doris enjoyed raising her family and helping on the family farm.

She was part of the Macoupin County Home Extension, loved bowling and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Doris’s free time was spent on the amateur ham radio. She was known as “Sweet Pea,” to her friends on the air.

Doris was a lifetime member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edgar in 2013, and infant sister Bernice.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville, with the Rev. Tim Wilcoxen officiating.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Doris is survived by her son, David E. (Brenda) Falter of Raymond, Regina M. Hansen of Springfield; daughter, Arleen A. (Kevin) Huff of Rangely, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren; and sister, Shirley L. Falter of Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Carlinville.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.