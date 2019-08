Dorchester held annual homecoming picnic

Pipe and drum players from the St. Andrews Society of Central Illinois performed at the Dorchester homecoming parade.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, running for State’s Attorney in 2020, leads his campaign truck and tosses candy to children on the parade route.

Several members from the Ainad Shriners of the Tri-City Shrine Club in Granite City rode in the Dorchester homecoming parade.