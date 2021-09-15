Dora Louise “Lou” Johnson

Dora Louise “Lou” Johnson, 88, of East Alton passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 25, 1933, in Plainview, to the late Howard and Virginia (Morgan) Mayberry.

Lou married Samuel Johnson on Jan. 22, 1977, in Hardin. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1982.

She worked as a seamstress and upholsterer for Ray’s Luggage and Vinyl repair for over 20 years. Lou was also a bus driver for Jerseyville schools.

She enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, NASCAR, the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

Lou is survived by two daughters, Kat Greenlee-Logue of Overland, MO and Virginia “Toots” Greenlee (Robert Belt); two sons, Howard Greenlee of Alton and Bob (Diana) Greenlee of Gillespie; nineteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Helen Fones; brother, Charles “Chuck” Mayberry; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; parents, Howard and Virginia; sons, Charles Blumstein and Jim Greenlee; sister, Maxine Baker; brother, Thomas Mayberry; daughter in law, Cathy Greenlee; brother in law, Cecil Fones.

Visitation was held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Lung Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.