Dora Clark, 45

SPRINGFIELD (Dec 8, 2017) – Dora Clark, 45, of Springfield,, formerly of Virden, passed away Tuesday morning, December 5, 2017, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Dora was born March 16, 1972, in Springfield, a daughter of Garry Jones and Sheila M. (Hart) King.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her step-father, Jeffrey Kent King of Hettick; sister, Tuesdi Jones of Hettick; sister, Nicole Edwards of Newport News, Va.; brother, Robert Jones of Virden; sister, Jennifer Holoway of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in memory of Dora to Davis-Anderson, P.O. Box 135, Carlinville, IL 62626.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.