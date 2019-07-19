Donna L Harbaugh

Donna L. Harbaugh, 77, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at her residence in Carlinville.

Donna was born on September 26, 1941 to Roy and Lorraine Griffith in Athensville.

Donna retired as a clerk for the state of Illinois Secretary of State office in Springfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a huge Elvis Presley and Alan Jackson fan.

Donna is survived by three daughters, Paula Hubble of St. Louis, Cindy Jagodzinski of Bloomington,and Kari (Greg) McKinney of Carlinville; four grandsons, Houston Hubble, Blakney Harbaugh, Damon Jagodzinski and Grayson Jagodzinski; three granddaughters, Allie (Tim) Requarth, Mackenzie Harbaugh and Mikaela Jagodzinski; three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Minette) Griffith of Godfrey; sister, Shirley McDaniels of Carrollton; brother-in-law, Don Hunt of Carlinville; sister-in-law, Virginia Griffith of Plainview; and several nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lorraine Griffith; sister, Margaret Hunt, and brother, Richard Griffith.

A celebration of life for Donna will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.