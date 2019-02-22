Donna L. Bellm

Donna L. Bellm, 70, of Gillespie passed away at 9:54 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Carlinville to Elmer and Evelyn (Krummelbein) Schmidt. She married Duane Bellm at Woodburn Bible Church; he survives.

Mrs. Bellm was a business manager for Bellm Distributing. She was a member of Woodburn Bible Church, where she served as treasurer; a member of the Women’s Fellowship’ and president of Woodburn Cemetery.

In addition to her husband, cousins are surviving.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. at Woodburn Bible Church, with Pastor Jon Sander officiating. Burial was at Woodburn Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Woodburn Bible Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.