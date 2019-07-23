Donna K. Smith

Donna K. Smith, 71, of Flossmoor, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Donna was a member of the Flossmoor Community Church, where she was very active, and she was the President of her local PEO chapter. Donna attended Carlinville High School, Carlinville, graduating in 1966 and graduated from Eastern Illinois University. Donna worked for and retired from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Before her time with the government she was a teacher in Streator.

Donna enjoyed spending her time with her puppy Tessie, using her talents for crafting, and traveling often to visit with family and friends. Donna was an exceptional person giving her time to anyone that needed her. She brightened this world with her smile and positive attitude always looking for the fun in life. She will be truly missed by many.

Donna is survived by her sister, Rebecca (Terrance) Woodard nee Smith; niece, Michelle (James) Hankinson; and was the great aunt of Jared and Cameron. She leaves behind many aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Pauline (Anderson) Smith.

A Memorial Service will be held at Davis Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. with service to immediately follow.

A Memorial Service will also be held at Flossmoor Community Church, Flossmoor, on August 11, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Donations in her memory can be made to NORD, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attn: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or you may donate on-line at donate@raredieases.org or to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.