Donna K. Gorsich

Donna Kay Gorsich, 76, of Mt. Olive died Monday, July 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born January 22, 1943 in Litchfield, to the late Forrest Earl Frailey​ and Leta Lavern Best Frailey​.

She married Gerald D. Gorsich April 1976 in Shelbyville.

She attended Gillespie grade school and graduated from Gillespie High School with the Class of 1961.

She was a homemaker, worked at Ray’s Pet Shop and was a cook for the Home Cafe, Mt. Olive.​

Donna was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, where she also cleaned the church​.

She enjoyed fishing, soap operas, yard sales, Lotto tickets and animals, and especially Tuesday morning coffee with her friends and relatives.​

She was preceded in death by her parents and one stepson, Dante Gorsich​.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Corey Gorsich of Alton; one stepson, Michael (Sue) Gorsich of Ida, Mich.; one stepdaughter, Rhonda (Craig) George of Wyanette; two brothers, Larry (Carol) Frailey of Benld and Gary (Renee) Frailey of Benld; one sister, Sharon DeVries of New Douglas; one granddaughter, Chelsey Gorsich of Mt. Olive; 12 step-grandchildren; Amber, Brandy, Molly, Tyler, Jeff, David, Simon, Gigi, Michelle, Samuel, Dante and Olivia.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive. The Rosary will be led at 7:45 p.m. by Father Hagstrom​.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Mt. Olive., with Hagstrom officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Olive.​

A lunch for family and friends served by the Altar & Rosary Society will take place at St. John Paul II Church hall.

Memorials may be made out to St. John Paul II Catholic Church or Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolenses can be made at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive was in charge of arrangements.​