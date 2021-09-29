Donna Jean Leach

Donna Jean (Wood) Leach, 63, of Girard, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2021 at her residence in Girard.

Donna was born on Nov. 1, 1957 to Paul Wood and Barbara Hubble in Jacksonville.

She was a graduate of Northwestern High School with the class of 1975.

She lived in the Girard area for over 40 years and her heart was always here in this community, becoming family to many. She was a city mail carrier for over 25 years. When she was on her mail route she was checking on people, often coming back later to help them. She also cleaned for several elderly people creating more friendships. She was in two Bunco Clubs, was a member of Country View Christian Church, and served as a school bus monitor for 18 years.

Donna is survived by her step-mother, Linda Wood of Palmyra; three brothers, Jeff (Peggy) Wood of CA, William (Lori) Wood of Girard, Michael (Nicole) Wood of Carlinville; two sisters, Vicky Fitchett of Springfield, Amy Ball of Hettick; several nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard. A memorial service will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Fire Department or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.