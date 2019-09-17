Donna Jean Dyke

Donna Jean Dyke, 55, of Waverly, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born October 17, 1963 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Roy Lee and Marjorie Goacher Long.

Surviving are two sons, Jeremiah Dyke of Springfield and Jonathan Dyke (Olivia) of Waverly; one grandson, Aiden Dyke of Waverly; a friend Carol Outain of Waverly; and two nephews, Eric Long of Jacksonville and Randy Long of Waverly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Darrell Long and Donald Long.

Donna was a graduate of Waverly High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, receiving a paramedic license. She worked for various ambulance companies including America and Dunn Ambulance Services. Donna loved to cook, and was an animal lover who loved her dogs and cats.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made Donna Dyke Memorial Fund c/o Peoples Bank in Waverly. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.