Donna J. Tesio, 76

GILLESPIE (August 21, 2017) – Donna Jean Tesio, 76, of Gillespie passed away at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at her residence.

She was born May 8, 1941, to Geno and Viola (Thompson) Carpani. She married James Tesio on Oct. 8, 1960, in East Chicago; he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2016.

Mrs. Tesio was a homemaker who was a member of the Bunco Club and loved gardening.

Surviving are her children, James C. (Lorraine) Tesio of Corona, Calif., Jeffrey A. (Gina Grant-Tesio) Tesio of Springfield, Jonathan W. (Patricia DeMartini) Tesio of Gillespie and Jason T. (Shannon) Tesio of Gillespie; grandchildren, Brittany Leidel, Shelby Tesio, Trenton Tesio, Nathan Tesio, Austin Tesio, Madison Tesio, Stephen DeMartini, Vincent Tesio, Guinevere Tesio and Gabriel Tesio; great-grandchildren, Taylor Leidel and Jackson Leidel; and siblings, Linda and John Thekkedam, Sharon and Mike Gibbons, Esola and Jim Sievers, Judy and Steve Burchfield, Mark and Bonnie Carpani, Tianna and Emil Fritz, Mary and Frank Ronco and Lisa and Craig Scarborough.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene Hawkins and Delores (Elmer) Osborn.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until services at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

